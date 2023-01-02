BATHURST Orange Inter District Cricket makes its return from the Christmas break this Saturday, where a number of interesting storylines will resume in the race for finals positions.
There will be a number of players worth keeping a close eye on as the season progresses towards its end, whether it be those trying to play their way into form, those looking to continue a hot streak or others looking for a breakout moment.
Here's a list of six bowlers we think are worth keeping tabs on over the back half of the BOIDC campaign.
ELEVEN wickets at an average of just 10?
How can you not pay attention to what City Colts' David Rogerson is doing throughout this season?
That average is the equal lowest of any bowler inside the current BOIDC top 10 wicket takers list and has been a big part of a Colts bowling attack that has helped the club stay competitive through the season.
Batting has not been a bright spot for the club until more recent rounds, so performances like Rogerson's have been very welcome.
He's no stranger to helping Colts out of tricky situations either, having taken a five wicket haul during the last round of the 2021-22 regular season to help the team reach finals.
Rogerson missed the middle portion of last season due to injury and is starting to look as strong as he's ever been now that's amassed more game time.
Couple this with the emergence of Mark Sheather this season and the ever-reliable Dave Henderson and you've got an attack that might turn a few heads.
FLYNN Taylor was probably wishing that the Christmas break didn't have to come around with the way that his cricket was coming along.
In his second full season of BOIDC game time Taylor has taken his game to another level, especially in recent weeks.
In round six during his side's win over St Pat's Old Boys he had team best figures of 3-35 and hit 51 with the bat, and he had 0-8 from six over in the following game against Orange City.
During Rugby's loss to Colts he showed great resistance with the bat to score 30 runs during a determined eighth wicket stand with Jameel Qureshi.
Younger all-round talent is always worth watching closely, and Taylor's bowling alone had already made him one of the region's most exciting talents among his age group.
He finished last season's BOIDC campaign with 14 wickets at 13.21 and already looks just as dangerous - if not more so - this time around.
LIAM Cain has moved right up the pecking order of the Bathurst City bowling attack this season, and with good reason.
A team-best 3-73 from 16.5 overs against Cavaliers and then another pair of wickets against ORC showcased some of Cain's potential.
He's also enjoyed his share of representative cricket and gets to learn alongside one of the region's most in-form bowlers (or all-rounders!) this season in Clint Moxon.
He took six wickets at 27.17 during his debut BOIDC season in 2021-22 and is progressing strongly midway through his new season.
Things might not have been the brightest for Redbacks so far this season but Cain's performances have been a bright spot for a team looking for their next generation of players.
IT feels like almost every ORC player has had their moment in the sun this season while Justin Stephenson has been calmly chipping away at opposing batting orders without taking too much of the spotlight.
The whole Tigers bowling attack has been tough to handle through 2022-23, whether it be the 1-2 punch of Jacob Ryan and Tim McKinnon, the pace of Tait Borgstahl or even the spin of Wayne Sellers.
And whenever that group has failed to fire (a rare occurrence) Stephenson has been there to always help.
Given his career trajectory, it comes as no surprise.
A long time ORC junior, Stephenson finished the 2019-20 Bathurst District Cricket Association second grade competition with an average of 12.11 as he ended the campaign with 18 wickets.
In last season's BOIDC debut season he took 10 wickets at 32.9, which he's already on track to improve in 2022-23.
He's now taken five wickets across the last four innings that he's bowled in.
Stephenson's focus on the back half of the season should be on dialling back his economy just a little, which would help take what is already a strong ORC attack on to the next level.
BRAD Rayner might just be the ultimate under-the-radar guy so far this BOIDC season.
His efforts certainly haven't gone unnoticed - he's been a part of Bathurst's Central West Cup side this season - but his been one of the most reliable pieces of the Rugby Union bowling attack throughout the campaign.
This has been Rayner's first season where he's played more top flight cricket than lower grade games.
He was nigh unstoppable in BDCA second grade during the 2019-20 season, where he took 36 wickets at an absurd average of 8.2, which led to six top grade appearances the following year.
After proving to be a useful piece of the Rugby attack in those limited appearances (six wickets at 25.17) Rayner is now a lock for the top grade side each week.
He was the leading wicket taker in an otherwise tough game for his side in their most recent match against City Colts.
Rayner and Jonah Ruzgas have formed a great opening combination capable of troubling any side on their day.
The bat might be doing most of the talking for Rugby in 2022-23 but when it comes to their bowling attack they'll be keen to make some headlines of their own.
THE final, and most experienced, member of this list is St Pat's Old Boys skipper Adam Ryan.
And the reason for that isn't because of any form slump or an approach to the game from the Saints captain, but it's about the workload he's been taking on during a tough BOIDC campaign.
The defending champs are low on bowling strength in 2022-23 due to the loss of several key players and that's seen Ryan have a go with the ball himself more often.
Over the past three games Ryan has bowled a combined 27 overs for four wickets at an average of 28.2.
He's produced the goods with both bat and ball for Pat's and it's going to likely take further support from the team's all-round options like Cooper Brien, Bailey Brien and Connor Slattery to turn the season around.
Ryan's currently ninth on this season's run scorers list (with Cooper Brien and Slattery right ahead of him) but will he end up climbing through up the wicket taker's standings as well?
He might not have bowled at all last season, and bowled just seven overs in all of 2021-22, but he's not exactly unfamiliar with the bowler's life.
Back in 2014-15 he bowled 95 overs through the season at an average of 20.15 and finished with a career high 18 wickets.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.