While Bathurst wrestles with the idea of a multi-storey car park, this is what Orange is thinking

WHILE a potential multi-storey car park in the Bathurst CBD continues to cause debate, Orange is considering its own tall, modern addition.
Orange City Council will open expressions of interest next month for the Ophir Car Park on the corner of Lords Place and Kite Street, one block from the city's main street.
The council is seeking developer submissions for the car park that will include the site having at least double the number of car parks than it does currently.
The council is also, however, willing to consider a multi-storey development that will include a new commercial or residential development.
Orange's deputy mayor Gerald Power said increasing parking next to the CBD is a key element of Orange's "FutureCity" upgrade plans.
"FutureCity is all about making the heart of our city more pedestrian-friendly and to facilitate this we need to find more parking within a short walking distance to town," he said.
"The Ophir Car Park is virtually a clean slate for a developer and has the zoning and height limits to make it an attractive proposition."
Under the FutureCity upgrade, about 23 car spaces were to be lost in nearby Lords Place, where work is including footpath widening and road narrowing.
As part of a survey of public opinion in relation to the project, reduced car parking was of particular concern.
Once it was decided to undertake an expression of interest process for the car park, the council engaged a specialist commercial property consultant to manage the process.
Possible developments for the site that would need council planning approval include commercial premises, retail or office space, a mixed-use centre with entertainment facility, or serviced apartment accommodation.
There are 215 parking spaces on the Ophir site currently and Orange City Council says developer proposals should provide enough parking to cater for the new commercial or residential developments, as well as doubling the amount of existing parking available to the public to 430.
The expression of interest also asks developers to outline how they would manage the loss of parking during the construction period.
While the formal process will begin early in February 2023, businesses can register their interest beforehand.
In Bathurst, meanwhile, a multi-storey car park behind George Street has been proposed as part of an integrated medical centre project on the old Clancy Motors site in Howick Street.
Though the car park has funding committed from the Bathurst RSL Club and integrated medical centre developers, that would only cover part of the expected total cost.
Bathurst Regional Council general manager David Sherley said last month that council had not "come to a position with respect to funding options, as to how, if and what amount council may or may not pay".
Carrington Park has been suggested before as a possible location for a multi-storey car park in Bathurst.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.