WHEN Robert 'Stumpy' Taylor was elected to Bathurst Regional Council in December, 2021, he came into his role as a councillor with no previous local government experience.
Days later, he was mayor of Bathurst.
Looking back on his first year in the city's top job, Cr Taylor doesn't mind admitting that the early days were a big adjustment period.
"Like any new job you go into, it takes three or four months to absorb everything," he said.
"The most frustrating part was I found that in that learning period I wasn't contributing. I felt as if I wasn't contributing enough."
Since then, though, he has learnt more about the way the job works and feels like he has found his rhythm.
"I feel comfortable, a lot more knowledgeable on proceedings of the council and local government to the point where I'm enjoying the role very much," Cr Taylor said.
"I'm very privileged to be representing the community and the city of Bathurst."
While learning on the job had its challenges, he said there hasn't been any surprises.
Over the last 12 months, he has attended many meetings as the mayor and representative of Bathurst, including meeting with his counterparts from other local government areas.
He said that, with his growing experience, he has been able to contribute more in putting Bathurst's point of view forward.
His first year as mayor has not been without its challenges, though, with him in the top job as the council had to respond to major flooding and a gas outage that affected thousands of homes.
"I felt that we handled that very well, and the same with the floods," he said.
"I'd always been saying that our levee banks had never been tested. Well, they've been tested now, we know that they work, we had some little minor issues, but they were just very minor issues.
"In this role and the council's role, these [challenges] are unexpected, but when they do come the council is ready and prepared to attack those issues."
There are no particular policies or projects council has achieved in the last year that he would say he is most proud of.
What does stand out to him, though, is the way the new cohort of councillors - which includes five first-time councillors - is working together.
"There's nine of us and we're all a team. Individually, we all bring different aspects as councillors to the chamber and I think collectively we're progressing in the right direction," Cr Taylor said.
"... The most pleasing thing is that I feel the councillors as a team are working more proactively together, and I feel the next 12 months, through the collaboration of the councillors and the council, that we can achieve our goals more."
As 2023 gets under way, his priorities will be to make more progress on the Hereford Street upgrade and to bring the stormwater harvesting scheme to fruition.
He also said the Bathurst bypass will be a priority for him.
Cr Taylor said he's grateful to be able to continue representing the city and is thankful for the support he has received so far.
