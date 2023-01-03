Western Advocate
Our People

Superintendent Bruce Grassick, formerly at Bathurst station, takes over as Oxley Police District commander

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 3 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 2:00pm
Superintendent Bruce Grassick is now at the helm of the Oxley Police District in the state's north, which covers an area from Walcha to Willow Tree. Picture by Gareth Gardner

FORMER Bathurst Acting Superintendent Bruce Grassick now has his boots on the ground in Tamworth as the new commander of the Oxley Police District.

