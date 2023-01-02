A RUN of cool weather for Bathurst at the end of this week might seem jarring for this time of year, but it won't be too dissimilar to what was served up at the mid-point of last summer.
After some recent warmth - including a new hottest day of 2022 on Boxing Day - Bathurst is forecast to get to only 21 degrees this Thursday, 23 on Friday and 23 on Saturday as southeasterly and east-southeasterly winds dominate.
All three days, if the forecast proves correct, will be well down on Bathurst's long-term average maximum for January of 28.1 degrees and won't even be in the same ball park as the city's January record of 41 degrees from 2020.
A look back 12 months, though, shows Bathurst had a cool run in the middle of the last January that was even more dramatic.
From January 18, 2022, Bathurst recorded tops of 21.8 degrees, 19 degrees (the coldest maximum that month), 21.7, 22.8 and 23.8 before building up into temperatures in the mid to late 20s as the month came to an end.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Where January 2022 and January 2023 might differ, though, is on minimums.
At this stage, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting single-figure mornings (just eight and nine degrees) for Bathurst this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which is something that January 2022 couldn't manage.
The coldest start for the middle month of last summer was 10.2 degrees and the next coldest was 12.3.
And the city's record for coldest January minimum? It's a shade under two degrees.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.