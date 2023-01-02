A MAN remains in hospital five days after being involved in a crash in the Central West.
Paramedics from NSW Ambulance were called to Ulan Road on the outskirts of the Mudgee town centre at around 9.10am on Wednesday, December 28 to reports that a van had crashed into a tree.
The driver was initially trapped in the vehicle, but emergency service crews were able to release him.
At the time, a spokesman from NSW Police confirmed the driver of the van was in a serious condition when he was taken to hospital.
"Emergency services were called after reports a Toyota HiAce travelling southbound had left the roadway and hit a tree," the spokesman said.
"The male driver - and sole occupant of the car - sustained serious internal and leg injuries."
On January 2, nearly a week after the crash, NSW Police confirmed the man was still in hospital.
"The driver remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition," the spokesman said on Monday.
"He sustained internal injuries, head injuries and a compound fracture to his left leg."
Officers attached to Central West Police District established a crime scene and started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, which is still ongoing.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone who may have information or dashcam vision to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
