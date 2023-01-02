THE Bathurst public hospital is expected to have an operational magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine in February after some delays to construction.
It will be a big step forward for the hospital, which has long had to transport patients to other facilities, including as far away as Orange, to get MRI scans done.
The provision of a machine was made possible thanks to an approximately $4 million investment from the NSW Government, which was announced in 2020.
An extension to the imaging department has had to be constructed to make room for the enormous piece of equipment.
Initially, construction was meant to be complete and the machine operational by early November, 2022, however a spokesperson for the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) said the project had encountered delays.
"Construction on the new MRI project at Bathurst Health Service is expected to be completed and the service operational in early 2023, following a delay due to severe weather conditions in recent months," they said.
The machine itself will be put in place sometime in January, with the spokesperson saying there will be a "period of rigorous scientific testing" that follows its installation.
The service is expected to become operational and provide care to patients in February.
Additional staff have been employed to facilitate the MRI machine, with the spokesperson saying the recruitment for "all new positions required to operate the MRI service has been successful".
Work to build the MRI machine facility commenced in March, 2022.
Construction ramped up again following the significant wet weather in Bathurst and continued into the holiday period.
Hospital users are encouraged to remain vigilant while driving through the grounds, with changed traffic conditions still in effect.
"The Western NSW Local Health District continues to work closely with NSW Public Works and Taylor's Construction and extends its thanks to construction staff who will work through the holiday period to make up for time lost to recent weather conditions," the WNSWLHD spokesperson said.
"Changed traffic conditions will remain in place until the project is complete to ensure the safety of patients, visitors, staff and construction workers. Access to the hospital's main and emergency department entrances is not impacted.
"The community is urged to follow signage directing traffic through the one-way route, entering via Howick Street and exiting to Mitre Street, and the District reminds the community drop-off areas are not for parking."
When the MRI machine becomes operational, it will be able to be used without a hefty cost attached.
The federal government budget released in March, 2022 included $66 million dollars in support for regional MRI services.
Member for Calare Andrew Gee said this meant "anyone presenting for a scan won't have to open their wallet or purse".
