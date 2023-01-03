THE Parkes Elvis Festival is a chance to not only celebrate the king of rock and roll but also an opportunity for a horse to become king for a day at the town's harness racing track.
Bathurst trainer Mat Rue has a pair of horses hoping to claim that mantle in this Wednesday night's TAB Elvis Championship (2,040 metres) at Parkes Paceway.
Mighty Atom and Vanish Hanover go around for Rue in what, on paper, appears to be a very open race.
There's a great chance for Auckland Reactor gelding Mighty Atom to feature towards the front of the field after drawing gate three, while Hurrikane Kingcole mare Vanish Hanover will be able to save energy from the inside of the second row.
Rue said the draw gives his horses every chance to be among the front runners.
"They've both drawn pretty handy. Mighty Atom hasn't had a handy draw for a while on those tracks where he can find himself in a handy position," he said.
"His gate speed isn't tremendous but if he can be up the front with them he'll run a good race.
"Vanish Hanover is in really good form at the moment. It's a good draw for her too and if she gets any luck then she's ready to take it."
Rue's pair have run inside the placings over their past two starts and he's got confidence that their solid form can continue in the Parkes feature.
"Vanish Hanover's last two starts have been fantastic. She had a win here and then ran second at Dubbo after doing a lot of work," Rue said.
"Mighty Atom has been racing, in his last two starts, stronger fields than what he'll be up against in this one so he's coming down a shade, though that will only count for so much because it will still come down to racing luck.
"He's been nice without being brilliant, so we'll see where he ends up."
Among the big dangers in the race will be Rainbow Titan (Jake Davis), Girls Just Fly (Michael Day Jnr), Taylors Four (Doug Hewitt) and Rock Queen (Mark Hewitt).
The Parkes Elvis Championship takes place from 8.46pm on Wednesday.
