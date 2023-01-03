Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Mat Rue's duo of Mighty Atom, Vanish Hanover take on Elvis Championship in Parkes

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
January 3 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Parkes Elvis Festival is a chance to not only celebrate the king of rock and roll but also an opportunity for a horse to become king for a day at the town's harness racing track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.