AN ear, nose and throat (ENT) care announcement at Orange Hospital has been described as "of huge benefit".
Orange Health Service director of medical services Dr Sid Vohra said the hospital would take on one ENT specialist trainee in 2023 and would also establish the area's only public, specialist outpatient clinics.
"Having an on-site ENT specialist trainee will be of huge benefit not just to patients in the local Orange community, but also those from surrounding areas," Dr Vohra said.
"In the Orange area, all ENT consultation and outpatient services are currently private. To have a public clinic available as well will provide our communities with increased access to this important care, close to home.
"Highly-skilled, experienced ENT specialists will supervise our trainee as they go through training, including providing direct care in an outpatient clinic setting which is a fundamental aspect of their learning.
"Outpatient clinics will undertake initial consultations and simple procedures for a range of ENT concerns, for children and adults alike, along with providing surgical referrals and post-operative care."
Orange Health Service general manager Catherine Nowlan said the hospital's recent accreditation to provide ENT surgical education and training was an "exciting development not just for patients, but clinicians".
"We are an accredited medical training facility in a number of specialist surgical areas, so Orange provides an excellent opportunity for a regional ENT training position. It's exciting to broaden the training we offer," Ms Nowlan said.
"I'd like to thank everyone involved in making this happen, including our expert ENT specialist surgeons who have demonstrated their commitment to surgical training which was fundamental to this achievement.
"Establishing an ENT specialist training position demonstrates our commitment to grow our own specialist workforce.
"We also continue to intensively recruit to positions, which has also resulted in the addition of a neurologist to our facility."
