WAS there a significant event in Bathurst during 2022 that stands out to you? Well get in quickly and nominate it in the Bathurst Event of the Year Awards.
After missing two years due to COVID, the long-standing tradition has been recognising events that add to the living experience in Bathurst for well over a decade, and nominations close this Friday, January 6.
There are two categories up for grabs; community event of the year, and destination event of the year.
Events can also be nominated in both categories if they meet the criteria.
"The event must have been held in the Bathurst region between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022," Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said.
"Events can be held at any venue or at any time within the region ... and the judging panel will be made up from the Australia Day Working Party members."
The awards are open to commercial, not-for-profit, community, school, special or sporting groups that hosted a significant event that strengthened Bathurst as a tourist destination.
The community event of the year must have added to the living experience within the Bathurst region, while the destination event of the year must have encouraged visitors to the region.
Past nominees include events like Bathurst parkrun, Carols by Candlelight and the Livebetter Accessibility Day.
The lucky winners will receive a $2,000 print and radio advertising package to be spent on their 2023 event.
All nominations must be submitted via email or in person to Bathurst Regional Council by 4:45pm Friday, January 6, 2023.
Entry forms can be found on the council website.
