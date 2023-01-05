Western Advocate
The Bathurst 2022 Event of the Year Award nominations close Friday

Amy Rees
Amy Rees
Updated January 5 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:00pm
Bathurst parkrun organisers Stephen Jackson and Jennifer Arnold were the 2020 winners. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

WAS there a significant event in Bathurst during 2022 that stands out to you? Well get in quickly and nominate it in the Bathurst Event of the Year Awards.

