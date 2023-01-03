Western Advocate

Selected location for Raglan multi-purpose sports court criticised by resident

By Rachel Chamberlain
January 4 2023 - 4:30am
A multi-purpose sports court is proposed for Ralph Cameron Oval in Raglan. Picture supplied

WHILE a recreational facility at Raglan is getting the upgrades it needs, one resident fears that Bathurst Regional Council's plan will place a multi-purpose sports court in the wrong spot.

