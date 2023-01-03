WHILE a recreational facility at Raglan is getting the upgrades it needs, one resident fears that Bathurst Regional Council's plan will place a multi-purpose sports court in the wrong spot.
Vanessa Russell has spoken at the last two public forums held by council, raising concerns about the plans for Ralph Cameron Oval.
Council plans to construct the court in the vicinity of the existing playground equipment under stage one of its plan to rejuvenate the oval in an effort to provide additional recreational facilities for the Raglan community.
A grant of $25,000 has been secured by council from the NSW Government to assist with the project.
While Ms Russell welcomes the addition of the court, she is concerned that council has selected the wrong spot within Ralph Cameron Oval to position it.
She has urged council to consider other options, given the size of the oval.
"You don't seem to have taken the social consequences of this site into consideration," she said.
She said the people who use the tennis courts tend to be retirees, a completely different and conflicting demographic to the teenagers and pre-teens that would use the multi-purpose sports court.
"To get themselves into the zone before they practice, [the teenagers] often play R'n'B music. This is often loud, with heavy repetitive bass lines, and the lyrics often have swear words in them," she said.
"Then, literally a couple of metres away from them, we have the children's merry-go-round. A bit dangerous I would have thought.
"In the playground we have children of all ages, sleep-deprived parents, dog walkers and people who just like to stop and sit on the council seat, which I think is the halfway point for a number of us. They just want to relax before tackling the second half of their walk.
"If you simply move the new half-basketball court, you could avoid some of the obvious conflicts that I envision coming."
Ms Russell also expressed disappointment at the removal of several mature trees, some of which were planted by preschool children more than two decades ago.
The Western Advocate contacted council about her concerns.
Manager of recreation, Mark Kimbel, said council will be seeking feedback on the Ralph Cameron Oval play space upgrade concept design via the YourSay Bathurst in January when school returns for the year.
However, it appears council is committed to the chosen site for the multi-purpose sports court.
"Following numerous requests by the community in recent years calling for the provision of improved play spaces in Raglan that are able to cater for a range of age groups and abilities, council has commenced the process of preparing concept designs that will assist in the seeking of future funding to provide a full play space upgrade of the Ralph Cameron Oval playground site," he said.
"The new multi-purpose sports court will be the first infrastructure installation of what is hoped to become a major upgrade project within the recreational precinct area of Raglan for the Ragan community.
"Raglan's only existing playground within this precinct is aging and will soon reach the end of its useful life. The existing equipment has been built to cater for only a limited age group and is non-inclusive."
Regarding the removal of trees, Mr Kimbel said council will be planting new trees in a more suitable location.
"A number of small trees have been removed for the purpose of installing the multi-purpose sports court, which were planted by members of the community against council's advice," he said.
"Any upgrade to the Ralph Cameron Oval playground will however include the planting out of many trees within the right locations in order to provide amenity and shade for park users."
Work is expected to begin at on the multi-purpose sports court at the end of January, with contracts already awarded for the various elements that are to be constructed, including fencing, concreting, court line marking and painting.
The total cost of the project will be in the vicinity of $60,000.
