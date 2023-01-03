Western Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekender List

The Memorial Hall in Sofala will host markets on Australia Day

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated January 4 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Memorial Hall in Sofala decked out with stalls from a previous market day. Picture supplied

AUSTRALIA'S oldest gold mining town will be celebrating Australia Day in style this year, with the village of Sofala hosting market stalls, and much more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.