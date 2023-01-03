AUSTRALIA'S oldest gold mining town will be celebrating Australia Day in style this year, with the village of Sofala hosting market stalls, and much more.
According to event organiser Bridgit Conolan, the small town, set along the Turon River, is traditionally full of campers over the Australia Day period.
"The Sofala village is a beautiful village, and it's retained a lot of its original charm, so it's just a lovely spot to come to," Ms Conolan said.
"There is lots of camping at the river, and the river is looking gorgeous at the moment. It's beautiful and clear and running well."
In order to take advantage of the tourism influx to the town, the Memorial Hall in Sofala will be packed to the rafters with stalls of all kinds, acting as yet another incentive to draw travellers into the village.
"It's a beautiful day out, and we try and put on a lot for our visitors," Ms Conolan said.
And a lot there will be, with a large variety of market stalls available on the day.
"We've got candle stalls, a cake stall, a bread man comes ... from Brasserie Bread, the Salami Girl comes," she said.
"There are really good quality, beautiful handmade goods like toys and clothes and cards.
"The Wattle Flat shop has a goods store as well, so they bring all sorts of things down. They do crocheted and knitted toys and all sorts of those beautiful things.
"There is leather work, and we have a handmade soap stall, we have lovely terracotta mosaics, we have bric-a-brac stalls with interesting metal creations, we have a bohemian clothing stall, a nature play stall, there's pottery, and lots of the stalls have plants and succulents."
As well as the many official market stalls, Sofala residents also take advantage of the influx of guests, by creating makeshift stands at the front of their homes.
"Local residents do put tables out the front of their houses," Ms Conolan said.
"They're not officially part of the markets, but there is a lot of tables out the front of houses along the streets, with garage sale items and jams and pickles and that sort of thing.
"There is an amazing hatted chef in Sofala who makes chutneys and relishes and jams and they are just amazing."
In addition to all the amazing stalls, the Rustic Cafe will also be open for trading, where visitors can take the opportunity to relish in the cafes collection old gold mining memorabilia.
"And we've got the beef jerky competition running at the pub, which is a really popular event," Ms Conolan said.
The markets will be open from 10am until 2pm on Australia Day, with entry free of charge.
