KIDS are being encouraged to put away technology and stimulate their minds and bodies these school holidays at PCYC Bathurst.
The club is again hosting a range of school holiday activities for five to 15-year-olds, giving participants a wide range of fun options to choose from, instead of just sitting inside playing video games.
PCYC Bathurst club manager Linda Clemens said there's something for everyone, and anyone interested in joining the fun is encouraged to call up or go online to book a spot.
"We don't encourage any electronic devices, this is for them to be able to get active rather than sitting down playing video games, and we try to make sure we accommodate for everyone's needs," Ms Clemens said.
"We try to do a bit of everything, you've got some kids that are active and some kids that aren't, so by doing a little bit of everything it suits everyone."
Excluding the Christmas and New Year break, PCYC Bathurst has activities scheduled Monday to Friday, with full or half-day options.
Kids can participate in anything from gym play to craft, science experiments to laser tag, and any of the other options available.
"We have parkour, gym play, gymnastics, there's circus skills, craft, we've got laser tag, there's science experiments, all different ball games, just different things," Ms Clemens said.
"It suits everyone's ability as well, so we break them up into their age appropriate groups so that way no kids are at a disadvantage. We don't have the little kids with the bigger kids."
The costs are $35 for a half-day or $45 for a full day, but parents can use their Creative Kids or Active Kids vouchers for the school holidays.
Participants must be a PCYC member to attend the activities, but Ms Clemens said it's an easy process to sign up on the PCYC NSW website.
The school holiday programs have always been a big hit in the Bathurst community, and Ms Clemens said this round is no different.
"It's been running for quite a while and we've been very successful in running our school holiday programs," she said.
"Leading up to Christmas we had probably 70 kids a day. The Thursday we had 80.
"I think it's also good for the kids if they haven't tried something before. If they haven't done gymnastics or parkour - they're our term activities that we run - they get a little bit of a taste test of what we actually do.
"So it's a good way for them to see if they're interested in those sports or activities."
The PCYC December/January school holiday activities will run until January 30, 2023.
The schedule and more information is available online or on the PCYC Bathurst Facebook page.
