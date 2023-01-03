Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst Panthers' Blake Lawson continues recovery from ACL injury, named in preliminary Western Rams squad

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
January 3 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN encouraging recovery from a second consecutive season-ending ACL injury has given Bathurst Panthers centre Blake Lawson added confidence as works his way back into training.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.