AN encouraging recovery from a second consecutive season-ending ACL injury has given Bathurst Panthers centre Blake Lawson added confidence as works his way back into training.
The first taste of the Peter McDonald Premiership in 2022 didn't even last a full game for Lawson as he picked up his latest ACL injury in the opening round win over the Wellington Cowboys.
Last month marked the first time since his recovery from surgery that the Panthers player was able to start running angles, and he's looking forward to being able to step up his training in steady increments.
Lawson was also recently named in the Western Rams preliminary squad, which is a testament to his credentials in the sport when you consider the amount of time he's been away from the field.
He was one of three Bathurst Panthers players to be named in the squad, alongside the Betts brothers, Jake and Jed.
Getting a run with the final Rams side seems unlikely at this point in time but Lawson was happy to be among a talented Western squad.
"I've shown my passion when I have worn the jersey in the past, and myself and the coach Cam [Greenhalgh] get along very well. I'm just happy to be involved," he said.
"I probably won't be ready to play but I'll definitely be turning up to training and I'll be ready to rip into that. I'm keen to help out the team in any way that I can.
"I've only just started running angles about three to four weeks ago. I'm six months post-surgery now and it's stronger than it ever has been."
Lawson initially injured his knee at the 2021 Bathurst Panthers Group 10 pre-season knockout.
While re-injuring the same knee last year was obviously a big blow for him he's taken encouragement from the way that his latest recovery has progressed.
"Last year I came back after 12 months but this time around I was cleared to come back after nine months. I'll be back towards the start of the season so I'll be taking any opportunities that I can to get fit," he said.
"Now that I'm able to compare the two injuries, this one feels like it's coming along a bit better.
"The surgeon was pretty adamant the first time that I should not be back before 12 months but during my six-month checkup a couple of weeks ago he said I'd be ready to come back after nine months."
Lawson was a vital part of the Panthers' 2018 and 2019 Group 10 premierships and is keen to try and help add a new trophy to the club's cabinet.
"To be honest, it wouldn't matter what I was playing. Whether it's Group 10, Group 11 or Woodbridge Cup, as long as I'm playing footy I'm happy," he said.
"The Peter McDonald Premiership is something different though, and after winning the Group 10 premiership a couple of times it would be pretty special to come back and win that with a close group of mates.
"We're all a close sort of group now. While we've had a couple of players retire there's still a couple of us there who have been together since we were 14, 15 and 16."
