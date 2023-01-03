THE NSW Government has announced a second funding boost to help councils fix flood-damaged roads.
Having been criticised for a $50 million commitment announced in October, the government upped the ante by unveiling a fresh $500 million when NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet visited Molong on Tuesday morning.
The money will be on offer to regional and metropolitan councils, who will be able to apply for their slice of the pie this week
Mr Perrottet was joined by Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and Bathurst's Sam Farraway, the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, for the announcement in the Cabonne Council area.
It comes after roads across the state, and throughout the Central West, have been badly damaged by flooding and continual rain throughout 2022.
Bathurst received more than 100 millimetres of rain in October alone and followed that up with 175mm in November, when the Macquarie River rose to 6.64 metres.
During the mid-November flooding, Bathurst Regional Council described many local roads as being "severely damaged".
The NSW Government says councils will be able to apply for their slice of the $500 million this week, with allocations to be determined based on the size of the road network in each local government area.
The process to apply for the funding has also been streamlined, it was confirmed in Molong.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor, Orange deputy mayor Gerald Power, Cabonne shire mayor Kevin Beatty, Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson and Lithgow mayor Maree Statham were some of the mayors from across the region on hand for the announcement.
It's the NSW Premier's third visit to Cabonne since November's devastating floods ripped through Eugowra and Molong.
The government will be hoping for a better response to this latest announcement than it received from its $50 million recovery fund unveiled in October.
While Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said at the time that he welcomed the money and Bathurst Regional Council would "apply for whatever we can get", he also said the $50 million would be spread thin once various councils applied.
Narromine mayor Craig Davies, meanwhile, described the $50 million as "an insult" and said it was "embarrassing to the government".
"At any given time you can see $70 to $100 billion of government infrastructure being built in the Sydney basin and they want to offer rural NSW just $50 million - that's a real insult to people in the bush," he said.
The NSW Coalition will be seeking a fourth term when the state election is held in March.
