NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet in Molong to announce $500m road recovery package

Nick McGrath
MW
By Nick McGrath, and Matt Watson
Updated January 4 2023 - 7:03am, first published January 3 2023 - 1:00pm
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet in Molong to announce a $500 million roads recovery package for the state. Picture by Carla Freedman.

THE NSW Government has announced a second funding boost to help councils fix flood-damaged roads.

Editor, Central Western Daily

MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

