THE NSW Government has unveiled a half-a-billion dollar funding boost to help councils tackle flood damage on their roads and now Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor is hoping the Commonwealth will come to the party.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet was in the region on Tuesday morning to announce $500 million would be made available to the state's councils for road repairs after a year of above average rain and flooding.
It came after $50 million in funding was announced in October last year for the same purpose - but which was criticised by some country mayors as being too little once it was divided up among the recipients.
Cr Taylor is anticipating Bathurst Regional Council will receive about $2.5 million from the latest funding announcement - and while he was appreciative of it, he also said more was needed.
"I'm supporting every cent we can get. It's not enough but it's a start," he said.
"We appreciate any funding we can get from the State Government. It's a great initiative to have this money, especially in the regional areas.
"I'd like to think that the Federal Government could match that money to help us as well because that is not enough to cover all of our road damage. But at least it's a start and we appreciate the initiative by the State Government."
The $500 million funding will be distributed between metropolitan and regional local government areas (LGAs).
Councils will be able to make submissions from January 16, 2023, outlining the damaged road networks that need repairing - both dirt and tarred.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Kids jump at the opportunity to enjoy PCYC's school holiday activities
Cr Taylor said work in the Bathurst region could start as early as late January, with roads being prioritised based on traffic density and the level of damage.
"Obviously, the worst affected will be done first and the most travelled roads would be prioritised and then they work down the chain," he said.
Having had his own experiences recently with flat tyres following encounters with potholes, Cr Taylor said it's vital to have safe roads for the community, especially in rural and regional areas where reception is not great.
"It is necessary that we do get these fixed because we could be stranded in the middle of the never-never," he said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Who needs the Kwik-E-Mart? Bathurst does
In addition to the new funding, Cr Taylor said councils are also working closely with the State Government with regards to workers.
"We've got the funding and we have the resources, but all the LGAs are going through that staff shortage - the Lachlan Shire [based at Condobolin] has 10 graders and only five grader drivers," he said.
"So we're working closely with the State Government and they will supply some labour workers for those that require it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.