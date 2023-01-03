Western Advocate
Council

Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor says Commonwealth help still needed to repair roads

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
January 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Regional Council director of engineering Darren Sturgiss with mayor Robert Taylor at a section of badly damaged road just out of Eglinton in mid-November last year. Picture supplied by Robert Taylor's Facebook page

THE NSW Government has unveiled a half-a-billion dollar funding boost to help councils tackle flood damage on their roads and now Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor is hoping the Commonwealth will come to the party.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.