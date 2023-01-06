Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst's Cushla Rue makes her first start for Western Sydney Wanderers in A-League Women

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
January 6 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CUSHLA Rue got the late Christmas present she'd been dreaming of on Monday when she was named in the Western Sydney Wanderers starting side for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.