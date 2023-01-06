CUSHLA Rue got the late Christmas present she'd been dreaming of on Monday when she was named in the Western Sydney Wanderers starting side for the first time.
The Bathurst winger was determined to gain a start in the A-League Women's game away to Wellington Phoenix, where she'd have an opportunity to show her former club how far she'd developed.
Rue was heavily involved in the match, particularly throughout the first half, as she came close to scoring on a number of occasions in her side's comeback 1-all draw.
Rue had put forward a strong case for her inclusion in the starting side after a great performance in her Wanderers debut off the bench against Sydney FC on Christmas Eve, where her shot struck the bar just two minutes after coming onto the field.
Her team might have come up short of claiming maximum points but Rue said it was an amazing experience to gain her first A-League Women's start.
"It was great over there and it was great to catch up with some friends from last season," she said.
"I found out that I'd be starting around two hours before the game, during our pre-game meeting. We were still unsure the night before of the official lineup.
"We did some set pieces at training and during that I was think 'Oh, I might get a start here' but you just never know until your name is up on that board.
"When I saw my name there I think the nerves came straight away, but I was really excited."
Rue came across to the Wanderers in October after signing a two-year deal with the Western Sydney club.
The 19-year-old arrived after being used twice off the bench during Wellington's foundation women's season.
Rue and her side went into the New Zealand clash knowing it was a golden opportunity to put some spark back into their season.
Both clubs were determined to take away maximum points in the bottom-of-the-table clash at Wellington's Sky Stadium as each side had lost all of their first five games of the season.
"Heading into the game we said that from the first minute we needed to be hungry and we needed to set a high press," Rue said.
"We went out there with a winning mentality, and even though they scored first we kept that mentality up and we never dropped our heads and we got that goal.
"Getting that point helps to change the mindset and it's helped to lift spirits. It's a great stepping stone for the team and hopefully we can build on that."
Rue finished her maiden Wanderers start with two shots, each coming early in the first half.
The Bathurst attacker is keen to use the game as a building block towards bigger and better things in 2023.
"Being my first A-League start I can't be too hard on myself but there are definitely things that I can work on
"I took a heavy touch in front of goal, and that could have been a good chance, and I could have been a little more composed, but I was just so excited to be out there making my first start.
"It's a great step in my career and I just have to keep working hard week in and week out to hopefully keep making the squad."
Wanderers started with great intent in the game, and so did Rue.
In the second minute Rue made a dangerous run towards the Wellington penalty area before being dispossessed, and just four minutes later she had a tough headed chance to score off a cross from Sophie Harding.
Then in the 13th minute Rue managed to get a shot away after Phoenix goalkeeper Brianna Edwards made a poor first touch, but her shot was just left of the goal.
Rue's best opportunity to score came in the 18th minute.
Wanderers right winger Sheridan Gallagher brought the ball into the Phoenix penalty area after an error from the Wellington defence and put the ball across the face of the box to Rue.
A unfortunate heavy first touch from Rue allowed Wellington to clear the danger.
Wellington then took the lead four minutes out from the break when Michaela Robertson found herself in the perfect place to score when an initial Phoenix shot found the crossbar.
Wanderers struck back on the hour mark with an excellent team goal.
Gallagher levelled the scores when she latched onto a precise through ball down the centre of the box from Amy Harrison.
Rue's day finished with her substitution in the 82nd minute.
The result keeps Wellington and the Wanderers at the foot of the table, still four points back from ninth-placed Perth Glory.
Next up for the Wanderers will be a tough home game against competition leaders Melbourne City on Sunday.
