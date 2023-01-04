Six Bathurst batters to watch over the back half of the BOIDC season

WE'VE given you our picks for some of the bowlers to watch over the remainder of the BOIDC season but now it's time to give the batters their time to shine.
There's been some fantastic performances from Bathurst batters so far, with six different players reaching a century, and there will no doubt be more players adding to that list by the time the season is over.
Here's six batters that will be worth keeping a close eye on as teams look to lock up their spot in the finals.
AS the two-day games draw closer that will be the opportunity for Andrew Brown to show what he can do best.
The St Pat's Old Boys opener has already notched up a couple of handy scores this season, including back to back scores of 66 and 67, and has valued his wicket well throughout 2022-23 so far.
Brown is a great momentum player over the course of an innings.
If he steadies himself early and takes his time to get set - which two day cricket allows him to do - then he proves to be hard for opposing bowlers to break down.
Brown's a former BOIDC centurion and has already hit more half centuries in this campaign than he did in the 2021-22 season, which is a great sign for the rest of his competition.
He may have had a couple of misses with the bat towards the Christmas break but you'd be brave to bet that sort of run continues for any longer.
TANVIR Singh initially left Bathurst to play with Western Suburbs Cricket Club as a bowler but moulded himself into a threatening batter in his time at Sydney.
Since his return to Bathurst, to play with Rugby Union, he's still waiting for the day to unleash a big score on an opponent.
The run towards the Christmas break was a rollercoaster ride for Singh, who had scores of 28 and 41 sandwiched between a pair of ducks.
But prior to that he belted an unbeaten 55 from 32 balls in Rugby's big win over Centrals.
Singh's not a batter who will die wondering when he's at the crease, and that turns the entertainment factor to the maximum.
Rugby's batters have taken turns sharing the spotlight this season.
Imran Qureshi and Sam Macpherson each picked up centuries while Jameel Qureshi is currently second on the leading run scorers list.
Singh came close to a Sydney Premier Cricket third grade century last season.
Can he find one in his debut BOIDC season?
BATTING and City Colts have gone together this season about as well as water and oil.
There's been better signs for Colts in more recent matches but the club took their time getting their batting up to an acceptable level, and it's left them languishing towards the tail of the ladder.
Can Josh Toole continue his hot streak and help Colts starting climbing their way up?
Toole's 94 from 77 deliveries during the last round before Christmas made everyone pay attention - if they hadn't been doing so already.
The big-hitter only ran 24 of those runs during his boundary blitz.
Prior to that Toole hit 54 during the Colts' much-improved second innings in their outright loss to ORC.
If there's more vintage Toole batting in the works then everyone will need to start ducking for cover behind the boundary rope when the sixes starting raining down.
He won't be able to do it on his own though, and it's going to take a concentrated team effort to get the season on track.
BATHURST City's top order aren't exactly having a season to remember.
Their two-win season hasn't featured many significant partnerships between the top four batters, and many of the team's highlights have come with the ball so far.
In fact, their best batter this season is a bowler - Clint Moxon - although his application to the all-rounder's card is no doubt ready to receive its stamp of approval.
Opener Cohen Schubert will be dying to get some more runs on the board over the rest of the season, and he's capable of delivering the goods when he's got his eye in.
He has a pair of BOIDC half centuries over the past three season but is still chasing that elusive triple figure score.
His 32 runs in the win over City Colts earlier this season remains his top score of the campaign but he'll be on the hunt for much more than that in the games to come, particularly in the two day format.
Muditha Adikari and skipper Mark Day are other Redbacks batters towards the top of the order who have shown in the past that they can turn a game around.
They will all look to fire in Saturday's first game back against Orange City.
WHEN it comes to the 'King of Making Starts' title the standout performer is Hamish Siegert.
The ORC top order batter started his season with a promising 42 against Cavaliers in their rain-interrupted game and has since scored 22, 19, 21, 20, 8 not out and 26 in BOIDC games.
Siegert rarely gets out cheaply but now it's about taking that next step with the bat.
It's still been a great season for Siegert who has not only enjoyed a stint at ORC skipper but also was named captain for Bathurst's Central West Cup campaign.
That extra time calling the shots will be big for both Siegert's development as a player and his confidence.
He picked up his first BOIDC half century last season. Will there be another during what's been a brilliant campaign for the Tigers so far?
WHEN putting together a list of BOIDC batters who you don't want to be bowling to when they're seeing it like a beach ball then Derryn Clayton has to be towards the top of that list.
The big-hitting St Pat's Old Boys player has showed that he's still a major force after a couple of great performances.
Clayton had a nice run of form towards the season break.
He hit 59 to give Rugby Union an almighty scare during the Saints' pursuit of a big target and then hit 36 against Orange CYMS.
Batting is the Saints' strength this season.
If Cooper Brien, Bailey Brien and Andrew Brown have an off day then there's still depth thanks to Adam Ryan, Connor Slattery and Clayton.
And of that later group it's Clayton who has the ability to rack up runs the fastest.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.