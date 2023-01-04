AFTER successfully making it through 19 years of business, the McIntosh family are hanging up their hats on the Bathurst SportsPower store, and have announced that the business is up for sale.
During their 19 years of ownership, Pip and Sharn McIntosh have successfully navigated the Global Financial Crisis and made it through three years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As well as this, the couple juggled their time with raising four children, two of whom were born during their years of SportsPower ownership.
Now, after several years of business success, they have made the decision to sell the store.
"It's just time for a change I think," Mr McIntosh said.
"We decided that in the last few months that we're a bit stale and a bit tired so we thought that we would put it on the market and see if there is any interest."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
As well as noticing his own sense of stagnancy, Mr McIntosh also recognised that a change was needed for the store itself.
"I think the shop probably needs a change too - new owners, new eyes, fresh people - to take it to the next stage."
And, despite only announcing that the store was up for sale at the end of December 2022, the couple have already received some business enquiries.
"We have had a couple of contacts, so we will see where that leads to," Mr McIntosh said.
Though Mr McIntosh is feeling quite content with the decision to sell, there are some things about owning Bathurst SportsPower that he is going to miss.
"One of the best things has been being able to work with the kids," he said.
"The four kids have all worked here at one stage or another ... and that's one thing I will miss, the fact that I won't be working with the kids."
As well as missing out on working with his children, and his children no-longer having the option of working for their parents, Mr McIntosh said that the decision is something that the whole family is comfortable with.
But with this comfort comes the knowledge that they will lose some added business perks.
"The girls are comfortable with it, and the boys are pretty happy with it too, even though they will probably miss getting the top range of football boots and the best choice of the gear," Mr McIntosh said jokingly.
Despite being sure of his decision, Mr McIntosh said that he is yet to make any concrete plans for the future.
"We'll hopefully have a month or two off, and then we'll try and find some more work," he said.
"We're not sure what that will be yet, it could be anything. I'm open to anything."
Mr McIntosh was incredibly proud of the store that he and his family have been able to build during their years of business, and acknowledged that part of this success could be attributed to the Bathurst community.
"We have had a lot of loyal support, which has been much appreciated and we won't forget those people," he said.
"Thank you everyone for the support."
Mr McIntosh said he is looking forward to seeing his loyal customers out and about once the business has been sold.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.