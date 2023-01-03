Eighteen bowlers help to bring in the new year at Bathurst City

Happy New Year to our bowlers, may you keep active on the greens this year.
There was no play last Wednesday, but eighteen members fronted for games on #2 green on Saturday.
Game one, rink nine: Bob Lindsay and Barry McPherson started the year well with their 26-19 win over Mick Simmons and Anthony Morrissey.
It looked like B and B were headed for a loss when they were 11-4 down after six ends. After equalising at 14-all in the fourteenth end, Bob and Barry were still two-down 19-17 at the eighteenth. A run of three 3's in the closing stages gave them the win.
Game two, rink 10: Susie Simmons and Marg Miller had a handy win over Mick and Louise Hall with the score of 25-13.
Mick and Louise were down 9-6 after the tenth end when Susie and Marg leapt in front with scores of 16-7 after fourteen, then 21-10 after eighteen.
Game three, rink 11: A big margin of 20 shots in favour of Shorty Noonan, Nev Townsend and James Nau resulted when they played Kevin Miller, Jim Grives and Daniel Prasad.
Shorty's team dropped a 2 in the second end to be leading 9-2 after seven. After eighteen ends, Shorty and his crew were well in front, leading 26-5. Kevin's team won four ends straight, collecting eight shots before the final score of 33-13.
Game four, rink 12. Garry Hotham and John McDonagh were down 8-6 to Denis Oxley and Trevor Kellock after nine ends. Garry and John had a strong run of six ends, gaining them thirteen shots.
This brought the score to 19-8 after fourteen ends. Denis and Trevor closed the gap to 19-15 after eighteen ends; Garry and John took the win 21-15.
