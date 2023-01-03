Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Eighteen bowlers help to bring in the new year at Bathurst City

January 4 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Happy New Year to our bowlers, may you keep active on the greens this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.