ROCKLEY is gearing up for a day of action, cheering and hard hits at the 50th running of its annual rodeo.
After two years of disruptions due to COVID and significant rainfall, the highly anticipated Rockley Rodeo is set to return in style this Saturday, January 7.
The chutes will fly open at 11.30am with the competitors all doing their best to hold on for eight seconds.
The rodeo will feature bull riding, saddle bronc and bareback riding, ladies barrel racing and juvenile steer riding.
While for those attending to watch the action unfold, there will be food vans, stalls, a licenced bar, mechanical bull and live music to add to the entertainment.
A Little Miss and Mr Rockley Rodeo competition will also be hosted.
Those attending are reminded to bring cash to the event, as not all stall holders will have eftpos machines and there's no ATM facilities in Rockley.
People are also asked not to bring their dogs, but if they do, it is essential the dogs remain on a lead at all times.
The Rockley Rodeo committee has also asked those attending not to bring camping vans and trailers, as there is not enough room at the showground to accommodate car parking, trucks and horse floats as well as caravans.
The gates open at 8am with adult tickets priced at $15, $35 for a family pass, $10 for children under 15 and pensioners, and children under five are free.
