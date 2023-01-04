Western Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekender List
What's on

The Rockley Rodeo returns with loads of action planned

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated January 5 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rockley Rodeo competitors ready to rumble at the annual event this Saturday, January 7. Picture supplied

ROCKLEY is gearing up for a day of action, cheering and hard hits at the 50th running of its annual rodeo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.