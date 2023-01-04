Another regional mayor wants feds to add to road repairs kitty to bring it up to $1 billion

BATHURST mayor Robert Taylor is not the only civic leader in the region calling for the Federal Government to match a NSW Government funding injection for battered council roads.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet was in Molong on Tuesday to announce $500 million would be made available to the state's councils for road repairs after a year of above average rain and flooding.
Cr Taylor later told the Western Advocate that, although any funding was appreciated, he'd "like to think that the Federal Government could match that money to help us as well because that is not enough to cover all of our road damage".
Long-time Forbes mayor Phyllis Miller is of the same opinion.
"Unless we can get this matched by the feds, I think we're only going to get half the job done," she said on Tuesday.
"[Prime Minister Anthony Albanese] if you see this, please give us and match dollar-for-dollar because that's what we need."
Road maintenance primarily falls under the remit of local councils, but all three levels of government have historically contributed to funding.
It's unclear when work funded by the new announcement of $500 million will begin.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said "red tape" had been cut to speed up applications, but acknowledged worker shortages could pose a challenge.
"Whether you're in Mosman or Molong, everyone knows the roads are in a terrible condition," Premier Perrottet said.
"This investment today will fix them as quickly as possible. The money's there, the job now needs to be done."
The press conference in Molong was attended by Bathurst mayor Cr Taylor, Orange deputy mayor Gerald Power, Cabonne mayor Kevin Beatty, Oberon mayor Mark Kellam, Lithgow mayor Maree Statham, Forbes mayor Cr Miller, Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson and Parkes mayor Ken Keith.
Orange councillor Tony Mileto - who will run for the National Party at this year's NSW election - was also present.
Just hours before the announcement, the NSW Labor Party hit out at the NSW Coalition for failing to act on its promise to reclaim ownership and responsibility for 15,000 kilometres of road.
"This is breathtaking hypocrisy ... I don't know if they've got their head in the sand, or they're completely clueless," Deputy Premier Mr Toole said.
"What we've seen in the past six months is flooding across the state - we've actually said this is our priority ... that has been our focus and our primary activity.
"When I talk about breathtaking hypocrisy, it was the Labor government that handed these roads back to council overnight.
"This cost councils millions of dollars in maintenance ... what we are fixing is a wrong that has been done by the previous Labor government."
