WORKSHOPS are filling up quickly, but there's still spots available to keep the kids entertained these school holidays at the Bathurst Library.
There are six fantastic options for children of all ages in the Summer School Holiday Program, plus the library is running a Summer Reading Club up until January 31.
Programs officer Natalie Conn said the school holiday activities are a great way to encourage kids to get creative and read books, and she urges anyone interested in joining the fun to get in contact.
"For the actual six workshops, bookings are essential and some are already booked out but we can take reserves because occasionally people might be unable to attend on the day, so people can pop their names down on the reserve list," she said.
"And we do have availability for some of the programs as well."
The fun will kick off on Tuesday, January 10, with the manga/comic drawing workshop hosted by artist Matthew Lin.
This is open to youth aged 12 years and older, and Ms Conn said they have had a good response and some spots are still available.
"Our first one coming up is a manga/comic drawing workshop with an artist, designer and illustrator Matthew Lin. He's a really cool artist and he's coming from the Central Coast to run this program," she said.
"He's an excellent artist, he's got comics that are published so it's another interesting one that we don't run every school holiday period."
The other presenter who will host two workshops is Fiona Howle, who will run the shirt convert and the survivor hut activities.
Ms Howle usually hosts two craft-based programs at the library each holiday period.
She will run the shirt convert session on Wednesday, January 11, and the survivor hut workshop on Wednesday, January 18.
As Ms Howle is also associated with the annual Waste to Art Competition and Exhibition, the final pieces created in the shirt convert workshop can also be entered into the competition later this year.
Thursday, January 19, will see the cricut design workshop take place, where participants will design their own labels to take home and put on their lunchboxes, water bottles or other back-to-school items.
A dress-up storytime session will be held for the little ones on Monday, January 23, and the holiday program will wind down on Wednesday, January 25, with an origami workshop.
However, the Summer Reading Club will remain running until the end of January and people can get involved by downloading the free beanstack reading app.
"Basically you borrow a book from the library, scan the book barcode into the app once you've read it, and then that goes into your reading tally," Ms Conn said.
"So every five books or activities done you get a ticket into a prize draw ... we've got six prizes up for grabs that are worth $100 each."
More information about the holiday program and the reading club can be found on the Bathurst Library's website and Facebook page.
