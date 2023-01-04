POTENTIALLY toxic findings at Wyangala Dam south-west of Bathurst have triggered an urgent "red alert" warning from NSW Water.
Blue-green algae has been identified near the dam wall, at the Inland Waters Park, and within the Lachlan River downstream.
An alert says drinking from the site is unsafe for humans, pets or livestock. Recreational activities such as swimming and water sports are discouraged.
Fish, mussels or crayfish caught in the water system should not be consumed.
Blue-green algae - officially known as Cyanobacteria - is naturally occurring and can be caused by runoff after flood events. It cannot be treated by boiling.
The organism is known to cause gastroenteritis, liver damage, irritation and other serious health problems.
People who believe they may have been affected are urged to seek immediate medical advice.
NSW Water says its red alert will remain in place until "monitoring and test results confirm the risk is sufficiently diminished".
It's been a boom and bust period in recent years for Wyangala Dam, which impounds the Lachlan River.
The dam was below 10 per cent during the most recent drought in the region, but has since filled - and spilled.
According to Water NSW, Wyangala Dam was at 98 per cent this week.
