Several incidents make for a bad start to 2023 on Bathurst's roads

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
January 5 2023 - 4:30am
Police were involved in two pursuits in the days after New Year's Eve. File picture

OFFICERS from Bathurst Highway Patrol have been involved in two pursuits in as many days, one of which had to be abandoned due to safety concerns, marking a bad start to the new year.

