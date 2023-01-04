OFFICERS from Bathurst Highway Patrol have been involved in two pursuits in as many days, one of which had to be abandoned due to safety concerns, marking a bad start to the new year.
Police have been out in force over the Christmas and new year period, ensuring motorists are abiding by the road rules.
Bathurst Highway Patrol Sergeant Ryan Baird noted a few incidents that occurred in the first days of 2023.
On the morning of New Year's Day, at about 8am, a P2 driver came to the attention of police on Hereford Street, he said.
Sgt Baird said the 20-year-old man, after submitting to a breath test, is alleged to have returned a reading of 0.128.
"The driver was charged with drive with middle range PCA and his licence suspended immediately," Sgt Baird said.
Two days later, on January 3, police say the driver of a dark coloured Mercedes failed to stop as directed on Vale Road.
Sgt Baird said a high-speed police pursuit was initiated and the vehicle is alleged to have been driven at high speeds through Perthville.
He said the officers terminated the pursuit in Perthville due to public safety.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
The following day, on the evening of January 4, police say they were forced to pursue another vehicle in South Bathurst, this time a silver Mercedes, after the driver is alleged to have failed to stop as directed.
Sgt Baird said that, after a short chase, the driver abandoned the vehicle, tried to run from the scene and was arrested a short time later.
After the arrest, the man submitted to a drug test, which police say showed he was driving with cannabis and methamphetamine in his system.
Police also allege a small container of white powder was located within the vehicle.
Sgt Baird said the driver was charged with numerous driving offences and investigations are ongoing.
Also on January 4, Bathurst Highway Patrol say they detected a truck which was overloaded with cars destined for scrap metal.
Police say measurements showed that the load was approximately 50 centimetres overheight.
Police inspected the vehicle's log book and say they detected 17 breaches.
The driver has been issued a court attendance notice for 17 offences.
NSW Police concluded its 11-day Christmas and new year operation at 11.59pm on Monday, January 2.
In its summary of the operation, NSW Police said police were concerned with driving behaviour after nine people were killed on roads across the state, an increase of four deaths compared with the same period last year.
Officers say they saw a concerning number of dangerous driving incidents, including excessive speed, high-range drink-driving, and reckless driving.
Across the state, police issued 8118 speed infringements, laid 642 drink-driving charges, 972 drug-driving charges, attended 746 major crashes, and conducted 317,229 breath tests.
