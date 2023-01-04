THE cost-of-living crisis may have been a 'ghost of Christmas present' lingering over many heads during the festive season, but for John and Mary Anne Strik, there's nothing that can kill their Christmas spirit.
With the federal budget warning of a sharp increase in electricity prices, the couple were left with the decision as to whether to adorn their Morrisset Street home with the lights and decorations that the Bathurst community has come to know and love.
According to Mr and Mrs Strik, the decision was an easy one.
"Because it brings so much joy to the town, it's something that we have to do," Mr Strik said.
It's something that, according to the people of Bathurst, the couple aren't allowed to stop.
"We've been told that we're not allowed to stop," Mrs Strik said.
And it is something the couple have no intention to cease, regardless of any price increases.
"We haven't really got an electricity bill yet so we don't know how much it has gone up," Mr Strik said.
"Every year it's hard to tell whether it's because we have the airconditioner going as well ... It's always expensive after Christmas, but we don't know whether that's the lights or the aircon."
Despite increases in electricity prices not being enough to stop the Striks from spreading their Christmas spirit, they said there was only one thing that could.
"Unless somebody really vandalised it or something like that, that would probably put us off," Mr Strik said.
Over the 11 years in which the couple have been embellishing their house with thousands of lights and decorations, there have only been a few incidences in which their property was damaged.
"Usually if anyone is around, our bodyguards [their pet dogs] will bark and scare them off," Mrs Strik said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Their two dogs are the couples' babies, and as they don't have any children, they are able spend their money preparing their home for an influx of visitors during the month of December.
"We get visitors from everywhere - pretty much all states," Mr Strik said.
"You just look at the kids' faces ... it's all ages too, and you just look at their faces when they come through and some are really amazed."
This Christmas season, thousands of people came through the Morrisset Street home, some even arriving in busses or limousines.
This led to the couple receiving the highest number of donations that they have ever seen.
However, these donations don't go towards funding the lights and decorations.
These funds all go towards one of three charities of the couples' choosing.
"Not everybody donates, and this year was the best year we have had, and we got $4360 to give to the three charities."
"So we do breast cancer, prostate cancer and the institute for deaf and blind kids."
"We just picked those charities because it goes to men, women and children."
Adding yet another reason as to why the couple loves Christmas.
"It just brings joy and happiness," Mrs Strik said.
