A FEW factors all have to come together to produce a notably chilly morning in Bathurst in what should be the hottest month of the year.
And they are lining up nicely for Friday morning.
If the forecast proves correct, Bathurst's eight degree minimum on Friday will not only be more than five degrees below the long-term average, but it will be the coldest January morning for the city since 2021.
"These cold events for the Central Tablelands are caused by southeasterly winds in the wake of troughs or fronts, with clear skies in the morning," Weatherzone meteorologist Yoska Hernandez said.
"That is the situation for this Friday.
"But it will be brief. The next day, there will be more cloud cover and winds generally more from the east.
"But on Friday, there's a cold southeasterly wind and cold air mass behind a trough that is crossing right now and producing these thunderstorms [across NSW]."
Bathurst's coldest January minimum of last summer was 10.2 degrees towards the end of the month (in the same week as the 17.5 degree warmest minimum of the month that year).
Go back to 2021, though, and Bathurst had two days of minimums around 6.5 degrees, Ms Hernandez said.
As a means of comparison, Bathurst's neighbour Orange is expecting only six degrees this Friday morning and Lithgow is looking at seven degrees.
This week's cold start for Orange will come after a 2022 in which Bathurst's neighbour failed to record at least one temperature of 30 degrees Celsius or above.
It was the first time in almost 50 years and just the second time in recorded history that Orange hadn't managed to hit 30 degrees at all.
