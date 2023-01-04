TWELVE months as Bathurst's deputy mayor has encouraged Ben Fry to continue down the path of local government, with the first-time councillor hoping to achieve more in the second full year of his term.
Cr Fry was elected to Bathurst Regional Council in December of 2021, becoming deputy mayor just two days before Christmas of that year.
Looking back on 2022, his first full year on council, the first word that came to mind was "volatile".
"It's been a volatile year as a leader of the city," he said.
"We've had floods and obviously the back end of COVID and a few issues here and there, so it's been an interesting journey so far."
But the challenges have not deterred him.
He had worked as a public servant in the NSW Government for a time prior to joining council, something he said gave him insight into the inner workings of local government.
"It wasn't a real a shock for me coming into this position, but I've enjoyed it and I've enjoyed connecting with the community and serving them," Cr Fry said.
"Really, what we're there for is to take the community's concerns and convert them into solutions. I feel like we are doing that and we've had a lot of little wins, but it's the big-ticket items that we need to progress a little bit further."
As 2023 gets under way, he hopes to deliver more for the Bathurst community.
"I wouldn't say we've ticked off a lot of items [in 2022], but we have definitely progressed a lot of items we talked about in the lead up to the election to at least kick them off," he said.
"We've started the process on a lot of these things, but we'll be converting over the next couple of years."
It won't be easy, though, with available money versus the cost of big projects set to be an ongoing issue in this and the next financial year.
Cr Fry said there's "a lot to do and not heaps of resources to do it", but he still hopes to attack the infrastructure backlog in particular, which he says will be his priority for 2023.
"It's that little simple stuff that people really care about and that's what I'll be focussing on over the rest of the term," he said.
Having enjoyed the role, residents can expect Cr Fry to try to continue his local government career and do what he can to deliver better outcomes for Bathurst.
"I like serving the community in my current role and hope to continue to do so," he said.
"Local government's getting harder and harder in terms of financial sustainability, so we've got to make some real tough calls over the next 12 to 24 months about what our council services provide and how we provide them.
"We want to serve the community as best we can with the resources we have and I feel like I need to sit down and really understand what that looks like, what the expectation of the community is, so we can move forward and strategise a bit of a plan in those areas."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.