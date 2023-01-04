Western Advocate

Ben Fry reflects on his first year as deputy mayor of Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated January 4 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 2:00pm
Deputy mayor Ben Fry. Picture by Phil Blatch

TWELVE months as Bathurst's deputy mayor has encouraged Ben Fry to continue down the path of local government, with the first-time councillor hoping to achieve more in the second full year of his term.

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

