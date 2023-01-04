A WOMAN believed to have entered a vehicle with another unknown woman on the Great Western Highway has gone missing, NSW Police say.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Jennifer Shearer.
The 54-year-old was last seen mid-afternoon on Tuesday, January 3 on the Great Western Highway at Lithgow, near Erin's Outdoor Centre, police say.
Police have been told she may have entered a vehicle - believed to be a silver Mazda - with an unknown older female.
When she could not be located, officers attached to Chifley Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Shearer is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 160cm to 165cm tall, with medium build and dark, shoulder-length hair.
She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, jeans, black sandals and a shopping bag with a dog design.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
