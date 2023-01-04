Western Advocate

Jennifer Shearer missing after last seen getting into another car on Great Western Highway

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated January 4 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:15pm
Jennifer Shearer has gone missing. Picture supplied.

A WOMAN believed to have entered a vehicle with another unknown woman on the Great Western Highway has gone missing, NSW Police say.

