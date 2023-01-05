LUKE Tuckwell's going to have to go it alone in this Saturday's AusCycling National Championships under 23s race at Ballarat.
The Bathurst Cycling Club rider will be riding without a team this year as he takes the step up from under 19s into the under 23s level, where he faces a test over the 139.2 kilometre Buninyong course.
However, Tuckwell doesn't mind that riding alone one bit.
In fact, going it alone was how he came close to finding success in last year's under 19s road race.
Tuckwell finished fourth on that occasion after a solo breakway attempt almost paid off - only narrowly missing out on a podium spot in a sprint to the line.
Despite the step up to a new age group, and with no teammates to work alongside, Tuckwell is hopeful of producing another strong result in his third appearance at Road Nats.
"There's no pressures on me, like in the last year of an age group where you're expected to perform, but after the year in had in 2022 I still expect to do well - and I've trained to do well - in this race," he said.
"I've committed all-in for the road race. There's no external pressure but I really want to do well.
"It's an interesting challenge riding alone but on a course like this it can be an advantage having no-one else. You're not relying on having to chase for someone else or you're not trying to work it all out.
"It means I can just throw the expectation of having to work on the riders in teams. I can just say 'You guys do something, I'm not part of a team'.
"Yes, it's a bummer when you don't have that little bit of support in the race, but on a mental and tactical side it's something that can work in your favour if the race plays out the right way."
During a busy period of his life Tuckwell has been enjoying some excellent results of late.
"It's been going along pretty smoothly. Post-HSC exams I've had a good run," he said.
"I've had some good racing down in Tasmania, at the Tour of Bright in Victoria plus a good last month of training. I'm manging the fatigue well. All-in-all I've been quite fortunate. I haven't been unwell and it's all been a smooth process."
Tuckwell will also be taking on the time trial on Tuesday but will be making the road race his number one priority at nationals.
The step up to under 23s adds an additional three laps (from nine to 12 laps) and another 35km to the total distance for Tuckwell.
He'll is one of several Bathurst Cycling Club riders, along with Cadel Lovett, David Nicholas and Mercede Cornelius-Feltus, who will be taking to the streets of Ballarat over the coming days.
Lovett will get his campaign started on Friday with the under 19s men's criterium.
All of the Bathurst riders will be taking on road race events across Saturday and Sunday and all of them will also take part in Monday and Tuesday's time trials.
Former Bathurst Cycling Club rider and Lithgow native Emily Watts will also be one to watch in the elite women's events.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.