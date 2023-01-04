SUPERCARS star Anton de Pasquale joins a growing list of quality drivers for next month's Bathurst 12 Hour after it was announced on Wednesday that he will be part of Grove Racing's Pro-Am class entry.
The Dick Johnson Racing driver will share a Porsche GT3R with Stephen and Brenton Grove as the team shoots for their sixth Bathurst 12 Hour class win.
De Pasquale will join the Grove team - with Le Mans winner Earl Bamber - at the upcoming Dubai 24 Hour before tackling the Mountain over February 3 to 5.
It will mark the Victorian's third entry to the race, making his debut in 2019 in a MARC Cars Australia entry that ultimately failed to finish.
He returned in 2020 driving a Mercedes AMG GT3 with Yasser Shahin, Sam Shahin and Nick Foster, however the car was badly damaged in an accident on the bruising Saturday of the event and failed to start.
The Grove team will once again partner with Earl Bamber Motorsport for their Bathurst campaign.
"We love racing the 12 Hour, it's a demanding race and you need to have the best team behind you. Bathurst is one of those tracks you do," Stephen Grove said.
"Whatever you can to race at and the 12 Hour is one of the best races of the calendar. To do the race with a strong crew is exciting. We're bringing together our Supercar and GT team as well as EBM so I think we should be covered.
"Anton's an exceptionally fast driver with a strong endurance background so we believe we have a solid line-up to bring home some great results."
"We've tried to focus more and more on endurance racing in recent times and that's one of the most exciting parts about the event. Coming off Dubai we should be quite well prepared to take on the field at Bathurst," Brenton Grove added.
"It's an incredibly competitive race so we need to make sure we're on the front foot.
"It will be a challenging race, however, we're extremely excited for it and having Anton with us, with his experience in endurance will be another advantage that we hope to turn into a victory."
