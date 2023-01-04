Western Advocate
Supercars driver Anton de Pasquale joins growing list of quality Bathurst 12 Hour entrants

Updated January 5 2023 - 11:06am, first published 9:00am
SUPERCARS star Anton de Pasquale joins a growing list of quality drivers for next month's Bathurst 12 Hour after it was announced on Wednesday that he will be part of Grove Racing's Pro-Am class entry.

