Severe thunderstorm warning on Wednesday afternoon for eastern part of Central Tablelands

THE eastern Central Tablelands is included in a severe thunderstorm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology on Wednesday afternoon.
The bureau's warning, issued at 3.41pm, said a trough, combined with a moist, unstable air mass, has triggered thunderstorms that might produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
The unstable weather this afternoon follows storm rain over Bathurst in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The city received an official 7.6 millimetres from 11pm through to 2am.
Bathurst was still 20 degrees at 11pm on Tuesday, but is forecast to have its lowest January minimum since 2021 this Friday - partly because of the trough that is passing over NSW.
