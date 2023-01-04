Western Advocate

Severe thunderstorm warning on Wednesday afternoon for eastern part of Central Tablelands

Updated January 4 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 3:50pm
THE eastern Central Tablelands is included in a severe thunderstorm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology on Wednesday afternoon.

Local News

