THE evolution of Australia's most prestigious art prize will be on display in Bathurst from the end of January, with the exhibition expected to attract a large crowd from across NSW and interstate.
Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG) has been selected as the only NSW venue to host the Archie 100: 100 Years of the Archibald Prize exhibition, and BRAG director Sarah Gurich is really looking forward to the event.
"It's going to be a really fantastic opportunity for regional audiences to see an exhibition of this calibre, that you would normally have to travel interstate or into a metropolitan centre to see," Ms Gurich said.
The Archibald Prize is an Australian portraiture art award, that was first given out in 1921.
The Archie 100 exhibition will feature a range of paintings created throughout the last century.
Some will be Archibald Prize winners, while others will just be entrants, but each piece on display will represent a different era.
"Really the selection is thematic, there are 12 themes that bring the exhibition together," Ms Gurich said.
"So the history of the prize, controversies, those themes draw together different portraits from different years.
"They may be winning portraits or they may just reflect something of the style of the era."
After opening at the Art Gallery of NSW in 2021, the exhibition was only on display for a mere two weeks before having to close due to COVID.
It will now tour the country, with one venue in each state or territory selected to play host.
Being such an exclusive event, Ms Gurich anticipates the exhibition will attract a large crowd of art enthusiasts to Bathurst.
"We're expecting large visitation," she said.
"There'll be people coming from metropolitan centres, we've had a lot of calls already from people who might have missed it in Victoria, so I think a lot of people are going to come and see it in Bathurst."
The free event will be open to the public for an eight-week period, starting on January 26.
BRAG will extend its trading hours during this period, opening from 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and 10am to 4pm on weekends.
The gallery will also host artist talks every Saturday during the exhibition, enriching the program for visitors.
"This is something really special because it encompasses 100 years of the prize," Ms Gurich said.
"So over that 100 years, you will see changes in the types of people who are selected as sitters, different styles of portraiture, and evolution in terms of style and subject.
"You'll have a mix of artists from historic artists like William Dobell, through to contemporary artists like Del Kathryn Barton, and everyone in between."
Ms Gurich and the BRAG team are very excited about hosting the Archie 100 exhibition, and encourage everyone go to the gallery over the eight-week period and enjoy Australian history.
