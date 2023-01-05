AFTER several years of studying to become a qualified nurse, midwife, International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and now becoming a mother herself, Jaime Farrell has decided to arm the people of Bathurst with her knowledge of pregnancy and birth.
"I just wanted something for the families of Bathurst to have more opportunities to develop their education," she said.
This is why she started the business, Milky Vibes, to encourage families to make informed decisions before starting their new lives as parents.
"I am passionate about empowering families ... and providing expecting parents with the knowledge, skills and confidence in their pregnancy, birth and breastfeeding journey, " Ms Farrell said.
This information is delivered in the form of postnatal and antenatal classes that Ms Farrell runs from the Women's Health Centre.
These classes are run on the last weekend of every month.
"We do pregnancy and birth on the first day, and then the second day we focus on infant care," Ms Farrell said.
"We go through everything from pregnancy, how to look after yourself, moving during pregnancy, eating during pregnancy, and then preparing for birth, coming into labour and birth itself."
The second day focus is on postnatal care.
"That's basically breastfeeding, baby wrapping, putting babies in car seats, bathing, normal infant behaviour, normal sleep and settling, and things like that," Ms Farrell said.
These sessions also provide information on which baby products are useful to buy, and which products may not be as necessary to purchase.
As well as this, the sessions provide information on safe co-sleeping and bed sharing.
The main goal of these sessions is to ensure people are prepared for any parenting experience, and can make informed choices.
"It's all about giving people the tools they need and empowering them to have a better birth and experience," Ms Farrell said.
"You can have a much better process when you're informed and you know what to expect and what is normal and what is safe.
"When you're prepared, you're going to have a much better time."
The weekend course is $350, with Afterpay and payment plans available.
Ms Farrell also offers one-on-one antenatal and postnatal sessions.
"I do offer one-on-one couples sessions, where I can come to your home, give you an hour of education and I also offer postnatal consults as well," she said.
These consults are $75 for an antenatal session, or $150 for postnatal sessions, which includes a one-hour session, followed by a 30 minute follow-up phone call.
"I also offer women's circles, which myself and my beautiful friend Rose have been running," Ms Farrell said.
"It's an Indigenous Australian tradition, and that's where we got the idea from, just to get together and go through a bit of a spiritual journey, and to connect together as women."
These sessions are run out of Logan Brae and are a pay-as-you-go event.
