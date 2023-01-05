Western Advocate

Jaime Farrell's business; Milky Vibes, is providing antenatal information to the Bathurst community

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated January 5 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaime Farrell is on a mission to share her Milky Vibes knowledge with the people of Bathurst. Picture by Alise McIntosh

AFTER several years of studying to become a qualified nurse, midwife, International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and now becoming a mother herself, Jaime Farrell has decided to arm the people of Bathurst with her knowledge of pregnancy and birth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.