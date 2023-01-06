A PETITION has been launched to show Bathurst Regional Council that the community won't stand for mature trees getting the chop unnecessarily.
The Bathurst Community Climate Action Network (BCCAN) has launched the petition on its website, urging people to sign their name in an effort to save the city's trees.
The group's vice president, Dr Jim Blackwood, said it all stems from the council cutting down more than 20 mature trees along Hereford Street to make way for a car park.
"There was a wide cross-section of the Bathurst community that was outraged by the removal of these trees, seemingly for little reason, to build a car park," he said.
"Now, the argument's not about the car park, it's about the removal of the trees.
"The council is to be commended on its tree-planting efforts. Many thousands are planted each year, but it's going to take decades for them to reach any decent size.
"Bathurst has less street tree coverage than just about any other comparable regional city in Australia. It has less street tree cover, so the mature trees that we have left, that are part of our heritage just as much as the buildings are, they need to be really valued and preserved.
"We appreciate that there are good reasons for taking out trees, but the removal of trees shouldn't happen just through convenience. It should be the last resort."
There has already been a protest in response to the loss of trees on Hereford Street, and Dr Blackwood said further protests were considered, but BCCAN felt a petition was the best course of action now to engage with council.
The petition is digital and can be found on the BCCAN website under the "Take action" tab.
Dr Blackwood said mature trees play an important role in cooling down the city, a role that's becoming even more necessary as Bathurst feels the effects of climate change.
"As climate change progresses, as we're reminded now with the hotter weather coming, we need shade cover," he said.
"Trees provide all sorts of benefits. They're aesthetically pleasing to our town and make it a pleasant place to live in, but they provide more than that.
"They provide us with clean air, with oxygen, but as climate change progresses each large tree acts as a large airconditioner. It's not just shade.
"It's been estimated that a large tree is equivalent of between five and 10 domestic airconditioners running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, cooling our environment."
The petition will be available to sign over the coming months, with BCCAN intending to present the signatures to council at a working party meeting in March.
"We anticipate that council will realise it's very much in Bathurst's interests to preserve our trees," Dr Blackwood said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.