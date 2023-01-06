Western Advocate

BCCAN launches petition to save mature trees in Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated January 6 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Jim Blackwood and Andrew McAlister, members of the Bathurst Community Climate Action Network (BCCAN). Picture by Alise McIntosh

A PETITION has been launched to show Bathurst Regional Council that the community won't stand for mature trees getting the chop unnecessarily.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.