Western Advocate

Homes without power at Kelso, electricity company investigating

Updated January 4 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 5:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The affected area as of around 6.45pm.

UPDATED, 6.45PM:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.