Live Traffic says traffic lights are blacked out on the Great Western Highway at Kelso and Essential Energy says it is still investigating the cause of a power outage that is affecting hundreds of homes.
The power outage started just before 5pm on Wednesday.
It was affecting almost 2000 homes at one stage, but the Essential Energy website said, as of 6.42pm, that it was now 460 customers affected.
The affected area shown on the Essential Energy website did, however, still show part of the Great Western Highway.
Live Traffic, meanwhile, was warning of traffic lights blacked out on the highway at Boyd Street.
ALMOST 2000 homes in Kelso are without power on Wednesday afternoon, according to Essential Energy.
The power company said 1948 customers were without electricity as of just before 5pm (January 4) due to an unknown reason.
Essential Energy says it is investigating the cause.
The affected area, according to the company's website, includes Gilmour Street and some residential areas between Marsden Lane and Limekilns Road, as well as part of the highway.
It might make for an uncomfortable afternoon and evening for some given that Bathurst was still 28 degrees at 5.30pm and the city isn't forecast to get below 20 degrees until around 9pm.
