BATHURST Bullet passengers will be back to an uninterrupted journey to Sydney from later this month.
About three weeks after a freight train derailment at Linden significantly damaged part of the Blue Mountains line and led to new arrangements for passengers, the NSW Government has announced a finish date for repair work.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway says passenger services on the Main Western Rail Line in the Blue Mountains will restart from Saturday, January 21, 2023.
He said crews were working hard to repair the 10-kilometre section of track between Lawson and Linden.
"Our maintenance crews are working around the clock right through the holiday period to get the job done," he said.
"They have already laid almost 10 kilometres to support the new track, installed more than 15,000 new sleepers, laid more than 11,000 tonnes of ballast and replaced or repaired 39 pieces of signalling equipment.
"This work has been carried out in extremely difficult terrain and has required detailed planning and specialist engineering expertise to get the crews and replacement material on site to carry out the repair work safely.
"By working closely with industry, we have been able to keep freight moving across this critical supply chain by opening the adjacent track in blocks of days to diesel trains."
The scope and complexity of the repair work mirrors the effort required in July last year to repair a section of the line near Blackheath that was affected by a landslip after torrential rain in the Blue Mountains.
Mr Farraway said he wanted "to thank the community for their patience while crews carried out the repairs as safely and quickly as possible".
The NSW Government says buses continue to replace trains for passenger services between Katoomba and Springwood.
Hourly train services are running in both directions between Lithgow and Katoomba and Penrith and Springwood, according to the government.
