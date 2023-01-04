Approximately 9.8 kilometres of railroad subgrade layer has been installed (base layer/ foundation layer to support the railway track and enable new sleeper and rail installation).



15,000 new sleepers have been installed



11.7 kilometres of new rail has been installed and clipped into position through the summer weather, requiring adjustment as the unfinished track buckles and moves due to heat



More than 11,000 tonnes of ballast has been laid.



2.2 kilometres of initial tamping has commenced to pack the ballast under the sleeper to produce a stabilised sleeper and rail bed.

