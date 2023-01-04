Western Advocate

Repair work on damaged Blue Mountains train line will be complete by January 21, 2023

Updated January 6 2023 - 12:45pm, first published January 5 2023 - 8:00am
BATHURST Bullet passengers will be back to an uninterrupted journey to Sydney from later this month.

Local News

