THE opportunity for more Western Rams match time together has come the way of Bathurst Panthers' Jake and Jed Betts after they were recently selected in the representative team's initial squad.
The brothers, along with teammate Blake Lawson, gave the Panthers three selections in the squad.
It's not the first time that the brothers have given themselves the opportunity to enjoy representative football together with the Rams.
They were part of the under 23s Rams side in 2018 and then the following season made the side again for the clash against France.
The rep honours continued for them at the 2020 Presidents Cup.
Given the way they played over the course of the Peter McDonald Premiership it's not hard to see why they made the cut for another Rams squad.
Jake showed strong leadership for the Panthers as player-coach in a season where injuries ravaged the team right from the get-go.
Jed saw an increase in starts for the Panthers, shedding his tag as a 'super sub' for the team as he was thrust into the action quicker than in previous seasons.
Jake Betts said that it's awesome to see three Panthers players among the Rams selections.
"It's great to see the boys get the recognition. It's unfortunate for Lawso that he's still dealing with his knee, but that just shows the calibre of player that he is," he said.
"He didn't play all of last year and he's still been selected in this squad. He's quite a talented player. We're definitely looking forward to seeing him back in the Panthers squad later this year.
"It's a pretty strong squad. We'll see how many of the boys end up playing, but from what I've heard everyone's very keen."
He added that the chance to play alongside his brother is never something that he takes for granted.
"We've played a few opens games together now. It's great to see Jed getting the rewards," he said.
"He's done a great job for Panthers for a long time, coming off the bench. He deserves his spot and it's really exciting for him."
