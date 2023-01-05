THE Country Championships remain on the radar for Sistrum if he shows Bathurst trainer Roy McCabe another strong performance in this Friday's meeting at Orange.
Sistrum was a bold last-start winner on Boxing Day at Wellington when he fought hard to the line as the clear top weight, and McCabe's hoping to see more of those fighting qualities in the upcoming Pirtek Orange Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap (1,280 metres).
The Snitzel gelding has made six starts for McCabe since coming across from the Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young stable last year.
Sistrum was a $22,500 purchase for the Bathurst trainer during Inglis' February sales and early indications are that it could be a solid buy for McCabe.
Sistrum was consistent without much luck over his first campaign for his new trainer, where his best result was a third placing on his home track in May, before he won first up on Boxing Day at the non-TAB level.
The four-year-old returns to the TAB level this Friday and has Ashleigh Stanley in the saddle again for the fourth straight start.
McCabe said the signs for Sistrum are positive after he admitted that the previous campaign was a little rushed.
"We should have probably spelled him when we bought him and he wasn't ready," he said.
"I thought it was a good win last start, and he had to carry five more kilos than every other horse. He was first up for five months after no trials so it was a good effort.
"He needs to step up another level now and I'm sure he's capable of doing it. We'll just have to see how this one pans out.
"I need to see him either win or run second in this one because we're aiming for the Country Championships with him, and he needs to show us that it's a race that he's capable of going in."
McCabe's Just Ace will also gain a start at Friday's meeting after accepting as the emergency for the Angullong Wines Maiden Plate (1,400 metres).
Bathurst trainers are out in force across the eight-race card at Towac Park.
Gayna Williams (Boongarra Lass, Electric Storm, Cheap Shot), Dean Mirfin (Ida's Rules, Arimathea, East Harlem, De Forerunner, Astrolith, Neon Moon), Paul Theobald (Boorowa Girl, Ultra White), Andrew Ryan (Possibly So, Cuddles) and Ashlee Grives (Confined Thoughts, Noble Privilege) all have runners in action.
