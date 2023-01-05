IT'S not just Wyangala Dam that is having blue-green algae problems in the region.
At Burrendong Dam, further down the Macquarie River from Bathurst, all water recreational activities remain prohibited due to the presence of highly toxic blue-green algae.
The warning is also in place for the Macquarie downstream of the dam to Dubbo.
The red alert was first issued last month following the results of satellite imagery and tests confirming the presence of blue-green algae that can cause gastroenteritis and other forms of sickness.
Water NSW said the warning covers untreated water at the dam and river locations.
It said people engaging in recreational activities, as well as livestock and pets, must avoid the water until the blue-green algae has disappeared.
"The warning alert will remain in place until monitoring and test results confirm that the risk is sufficiently diminished," a statement said.
"People should avoid consuming untreated water from this water body and prevent pets and livestock from drinking this water."
People are prevented from swimming, water skiing, canoeing and other activities at the dam and the river.
Along with gastroenteritis, NSW Health said blue-green algae causes skin and eye irritations, liver damage and other health problems if ingested.
People should seek urgent medical attention if they have been affected by blue-green algae.
The NSW Food Authority and the Department of Primary Industries have also warned people against eating mussels or crayfish from red alert warning areas.
People are also advised to avoid fishing in the affected areas to minimise risks.
Water NSW said blue-green algae naturally occurs and reproduces quickly in still or slow-flowing water when there is abundant sunlight and sufficient nutrients.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
