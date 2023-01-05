Western Advocate

Essential Energy and Kelso Fire crews worked quickly to fix power outage

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated January 5 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Almost 2000 Kelso homes were without electricity on Wednesday. File picture

A FAULT with a connection that led to a power pole exploding was the cause of Kelso's power outage on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.