A FAULT with a connection that led to a power pole exploding was the cause of Kelso's power outage on Wednesday afternoon.
Essential Energy says its crews responded to the power outage in Kelso at 5pm on Wednesday, January 4, when network safety protection equipment identified a fault and switched power off to 1948 customers.
The explosion caused sparks which led to a small grass fire in the area on Littlebourne Street, Kelso. Fire and Rescue crews attended the scene.
Kelso Fire Station captain Scott Wilson said a witness saw the pole explode before the sparks started the fire, which grew to around five by 10 metres before being extinguished.
"I think it was just the high temperatures and wind," Capt Wilson said.
"The energy crews showed up and we helped them out. They didn't have to go around to all the poles; they knew where the issue was."
Essential Energy said its crews worked as quickly and safely as possible to reroute power around the fault area, and supply was restored to most customers between 6.40pm and 6.50pm on Wednesday.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Time to buck up: Rockley Rodeo ready to return for its 50th anniversary
The company said its crews continued to carry out repairs to the connection on Littlebourne Street, restoring power to the remaining 21 customers at 8.50pm.
An Essential Energy spokesperson thanked customers for their patience and understanding while crews worked on the fault.
Meanwhile, 11 customers in the Halfpenny Drive area in Kelso are experiencing an unrelated power outage as of 11am on Thursday, January 5.
An Essential Energy spokesperson said crews are attending the area.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.