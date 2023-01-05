POLICE say a woman who was reported missing after being last seen on the Great Western Highway has now been found safe and well.
The 54-year-old had been last seen on the highway at Lithgow, near Erin's Outdoor Centre, on Tuesday afternoon (January 3, 2023).
Police had been told that she may have entered a vehicle - believed to be a silver Mazda - with an unknown older woman.
When she could not be located, officers from Chifley Police District were notified and immediately started inquiries into her whereabouts.
Following inquiries, police reported that the woman was found safe and well on Thursday morning (January 5, 2023).
Police said they would like to thank the public for their assistance.
