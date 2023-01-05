Western Advocate

Happy ending to story of woman who'd been last seen on Great Western Highway

Updated January 5 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:02am
Police said concerns were held about Jennifer Shearer. Picture supplied.

POLICE say a woman who was reported missing after being last seen on the Great Western Highway has now been found safe and well.

