The road to political hell is potholed with good intentions | Our say

Updated January 9 2023 - 4:14pm, first published January 7 2023 - 10:00am
The region's roads suffered in a wet year.

THE problem with the NSW Government's war on potholed roads is that, like many an ambitious military adventure over the years, it might well end up being a war without end.

