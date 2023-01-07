A RECENT study by Edison Research has revealed that Australia has officially overtaken the US as the biggest podcast-listening nation on the planet.
The number of people who listened to a podcast in the last month in Australia grew to 40 per cent - up from 37 per cent year on year.
Compare that with the US, where 38 per cent listened in the same timeframe.
One-quarter of all 12-plus podcast listeners said they had listened to between six and 10 podcasts within the last week.
The average time spent listening to podcasts surged to an all-time high of seven hours and six minutes per week.
It is a media phenomenon that continues to grow and to be embraced by Australians.
So ... what is podcasting today and why is it experiencing so much growth?
Today, we understand podcasting to be any audio consumed on demand - that is, consumed when the listener wants to listen.
Podcasting is also considered to be audio designed for specialist audiences, therefore unique content is created for those specialist audiences - whether it be unique sports audiences, audio fiction consumers, audio documentary audiences and so forth.
This specialist content and the ability to consume it when and where you choose are two of the factors driving the growth of podcasting. Which is not what radio offers, right?
Well, not exactly.
Community radio is an audio service with programming designed for specific and unique audiences: specialist music audiences, specialist talk and news audiences.
So podcasting is just like radio ... well, community radio at least.
At 2MCE, you will hear specialist audio content designed to meet the interests of unique audiences in our community and you can listen to some of those programs when you want - 'on demand'. Just like podcasting!
To experience the diversity of audio content available to our listeners, go to the station website www.2mce.org and look at the schedule and, while you're there, take a look at what you can listen to 'on demand'.
