TWO things this week gave me pause for thought.
First, I read that our Earth's population has just surpassed eight billion. Wasn't it seven billion just the other day? Then, unbidden, the 1970 Archies song Summer Prayer For Peace appeared on my YouTube.
"Three billion people, together, forever, three billion people, sing a summer prayer for peace ..."
How did we get from three billion to eight billion in just 52 years? A generation is reckoned to be 25 years, so that means we are increasing 2.7 times in that time, or about 65 per cent in a generation.
At this rate, we'd hit 13.3 billion by 2050 or so. By then we are supposed to get to zero greenhouse gas emissions. But we'll probably be at each other's throats even more ...
Inherently, our population isn't currently a problem. We produce enough food to feed all of us.
But some wealthy parts of the world waste a lot of food (just look at the leftovers when people leave restaurants) and some parts of the world seem to be in permanent drought with the majority of the people starving.
When looked at in terms of the climate crisis, though, things become more worrying. More people means that more agricultural land will be taken up with housing (just look around Bathurst). More trees will be cut down for wood and paper for us.
Just when we need plants to eat up all the carbon dioxide we produce, we're getting rid of them.
More people means more cars, more air-conditioners, more airliners, all (currently) contributing to the greenhouse effect in one way or another. That's why we need more renewable energy!
RECENT ECO NEWS COLUMNS:
We're living longer, which means there will be more and more old people to support.
One good thing is that fertility rates are falling (does mother nature know something we don't?), but that means fewer young working people to support more old people.
That also means that the population is not growing as fast as it has done, so the UN predicts 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in the 2080s.
But Africa, India, Pakistan and the Philippines are still growing way faster than the rest of the world.
While I am not advocating China's draconian one-child policy, something needs to happen. Growth for the sake of growth is the strategy of the cancer cell.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.