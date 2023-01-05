Western Advocate
Craft-Bamboo racing confirm they'll be back for a sixth Bathurst 12 Hour attempt

January 6 2023 - 9:00am
CRAFT-BAMBOO Racing will return for a sixth attempt at claiming victory on Mount Panorama in next month's Bathurst 12 Hour.

