A STATUE of Bathurst's favourite son has been vandalised for the second time in a year.
Vandals have again broken the pipe off the Ben Chifley statue in Canberra's parliamentary precinct, the Canberra Times has reported.
When the pipe was first snapped off, sculptor Peter Corlett created a replacement and it was welded back on four months ago.
But now?
"I'm just dumbfounded," Mr Corlett said. "It's stupid. It's silly. It's mindless."
The pipe was a trademark for Mr Chifley - whose home in Bathurst recently reopened to the public after refurbishment and renovations - when he was treasurer from 1941 and then Australia's 16th prime minister from 1945 until 1949.
The statue of him walking alongside predecessor and 14th prime minister John Curtin was commissioned by the ACT Government in 2011.
The brief to the sculptor was reportedly that the work should be modelled on a famous photograph of the two colleagues and friends walking together to the old Parliament House.
Mr Corlett said he made the two men walk out of step in his sculpture to make a point that their policies were slightly different.
He felt it captured an "innocence" of the time - two political giants walking alone in public.
Jon Stanhope, the ACT's chief minister from 2001 to 2011, who commissioned the work in the first place, said he was at a loss to know what should now happen.
"I think there are only two realistic options: namely, concede defeat to the philistine responsible for the damage and don't bother to replace the pipe or move the statue," he said.
"On balance, I would suggest not replacing the pipe is the more reasonable approach."
The site for the statue - on Walpole Crescent, not far from Old Parliament House - was chosen to try to match the location exactly to where Mr Chifley and Mr Curtin were photographed in 1945.
Mr Chifley's statue in Bathurst - in a small park in Commonwealth Street not far from the hospital - was in the news back in 2015 when a resident said the area was being neglected.
The Western Advocate reported at the time that the resident wanted to see the statue moved to a new location where it could be properly cared for and be seen by the community.
