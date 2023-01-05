Western Advocate

Someone keeps snapping the pipe off the statue of Bathurst's favourite son and ex-prime minister, Ben Chifley

Updated January 6 2023 - 12:40pm, first published January 5 2023 - 7:00pm
Sculptor Peter Corlett with his Chifley sculpture before it was vandalised. Picture by Susan Gordon-Brown.

A STATUE of Bathurst's favourite son has been vandalised for the second time in a year.

