Western Advocate

All dressed up in a year of war, recruitment and patriotism | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
January 8 2023 - 4:00pm
The Rogers boys all dressed up in 1915. A second photo of the time shows them both standing up.

TWO fine looking lads are our subjects this week. They are the Rogers boys and their photo was taken in Albert Gregory's photographic studio in lower George Street in Bathurst in November 1915, during the second year of World War One.

At least two images of the boys were taken. The other image shows the boys standing up.

