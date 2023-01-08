At least two images of the boys were taken. The other image shows the boys standing up.
The glass photographic plates had a very high silver emulsion on them and a low ISO rating which have created, once exposed, wonderfully contrasted negatives with greatly enhanced detail.
The lad on the left is in his shorts with a belt and long socks and lace-up boots. He has a decorative top and is wearing a turban.
The boy on the right is wearing a sailor's uniform (more than likely made by his mother). He is wearing a navy cap complete with its black silk ribbon which is known as a "tally band". The tally band has been tied around the base of the cap. The ship's name is HMAS Sydney.
Why the boys are dressed up is not definitely known, but it was highly likely that it was to participate in one of a number of street parades held in those years.
HMAS Sydney was a well-known and popular Australian ship which was responsible for the destruction of the German raider S.M.S. Emden on November 9, 1914 under Captain J.C.T. Glossop.
As it turned out, the name Sydney is one of the most famous ever carried by an Australian naval warship.
The first HMAS Sydney was a Town Class light cruiser equipped with 13 assorted guns and two torpedo tubes.
The warship was built in Glasgow in Scotland and launched in late August 1912.
After World War One finished, HMAS Sydney spent 12 months in reserve before being reactivated to serve as the flagship of the Royal Australian Navy.
In 1928, the cruiser was decommissioned and broken down for scrap.
Just prior to this photo being taken, the "Coo-cos" army volunteers arrived in Bathurst on October 28, 1915, where Bathurstians welcomed a party of about 150-strong.
A line procession accompanied the men from the Blayney turn-off to the Soldiers' Memorial in Kings Parade, where the formal welcome was accorded.
After meals were served at the showground, the men marched to Machattie Park, where patriotic speeches were interspersed with brass band selections.
Mr Chiplin had had official intimation that all recruits from Bathurst for the Coo-cos would be provided with army blankets and overcoats by the military authorities.
In the matter of boots, nothing could be done, as the boots needed to be fitted and they were useless for such a march.
Mr J. McIntyre, of Orton Park, advised that he was prepared to donate all the milk that was necessary for the Gilgandra Coo-cos troop.
The attendance in Machattie Park on the evening of their arrival was particularly large and, when the various bands (capably conducted by Band Sergeant Cavill, one of the returned visiting wounded) rendered some entrancing music, the crowd demonstrated its approval in no uncertain way.
Dr Machattie, in opening the evening's proceedings so far as the speeches were concerned, said that the Gilgandra men had marched 150 miles and had arrived in Bathurst like men of grit.
He felt that Lord Kitchener's request for recruits would soon be answered.
Dr Machattie offered them a hearty welcome to Bathurst.
The recruiting meeting that night had gathered together a greater number of the citizens of Bathurst than had ever been known before.
Captain Eade then dismissed the Gilgandra men.
Due to the march and publicity surrounding the march, four recruits initially came forward. They were Messrs. Percy K. Blackwood, Frank Black, Patrick Joseph Kennedy and John H. Winterbottom.
Others who joined the next day were Messrs. George Seaman, George T. Franck, George Edvers, John Gibson, Alan James Denmead, William J.L. Howard, Lesley Pearce, Ersel J. Schofield, Edward J. McGarry, Gordon Robertson, Fred. G. Harvey, and Spencer J. Letcher.
