BATHURST motorists have access to the cheapest petrol prices in the Central West, with them able to save as much as 32 cents per litre depending on which variety they fill up with.
The NRMA keeps track of petrol prices across NSW, with its app displaying real-time data for individual retailers.
As of Thursday afternoon, the three most common fuels - regular unleaded, diesel and e10 - were all significantly cheaper in Bathurst compared to other key locations in the Central West.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The self-service United Petroleum retailer, which had the best price in Bathurst for all three varieties, was selling unleaded for 169.9 cents per litre.
Diesel was 195.9 cents per litre and e10 was 167.9 cents per litre.
No other Central West city or town came close to those kinds of prices.
The location with the next cheapest price for regular unleaded was Dubbo, where it was on offer for 178.9 cents per litre.
The cheapest retailers in Orange, Mudgee, Parkes, Forbes and Lithgow all had prices well over 180 cents per litre, with Forbes the most expensive at 189.9 cents per litre - 20 cents dearer than in Bathurst.
Regular unleaded was priced at 187.9 cents per litre in Parkes, while Lithgow's was 188.7 cents per litre, and the best price in both Orange and Mudgee was 188.9 cents per litre.
There were even bigger discrepancies between each location's best price for diesel.
While Forbes had the most expensive price for regular unleaded, its diesel price was the closest to that in Bathurst, with the cheapest retailer asking for 207.9 cents per litre.
Dubbo was next with 212.9 cents per litre, followed by Lithgow (213.9), Orange (214.9) and Parkes (219.9).
Meanwhile, Mudgee motorists at best were paying 227.9 cents per litre, a whopping 32 cents more than motorists in Bathurst.
It was a similar situation with e10.
Dubbo motorists were the next best off after those in Bathurst, with the cheapest retailer charging 176.9 cents per litre.
It was then nearly an eight-cent jump to the next best price, which was 184.7 cents per litre in Lithgow, followed by 186.9 cents per litre in Orange and 187.9 cents per litre in Dubbo.
The best e10 prices in Parkes and Forbes were both over 190 cents per litre, with their prices at 192.9 and 196.9 cents per litre respectively.
This meant Forbes motorists were paying 29 cents more a litre for e10 compared to motorists in Bathurst on Thursday afternoon.
Prior to Christmas, a NRMA spokesperson had said they hoped Bathurst's cheaper prices would inspire other Central West locations to lower theirs.
"The wholesale price of petrol at the moment is quite low compared with the super-duper highs and record-breaking highs we saw back in June, so we're really hoping that Bathurst is kind of the leader in that area and will start to bring the rest of the prices down," they said.
While there have been some small drops, there remains a significant difference between Bathurst and the rest of the Central West.
The NRMA spokesperson has said that there has long been a lot of competition between Bathurst retailers, which puts downward pressure on prices.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.