Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Redbacks ready to rumble as BOIDC gets back underway in clash with Orange City

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
January 6 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE three week break has gone by in a flash and Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket makes its return this Saturday with a host of exciting one-day fixtures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.